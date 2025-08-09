Pete Carroll refused to get sentimental about his return to Seattle Seahawks' home
It's only fitting that longtime Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll's first game back in the NFL would be against his old team.
On Thursday, Carroll led his Las Vegas Raiders into Lumen Field to face the Seahawks in both teams' preseason opener. He was far from the only former Seahawk making his return to Seattle, but considering that he was on the sideline for 14 years and led the team to its first Super Bowl, his comeback was undoubtedly the most notable one.
Fittingly, the end result was just about as weird as one would expect, as the game ended in a 23-23 tie after the Seahawks blocked Daniel Carlson's field goal that would've won the Raiders the game. What one may not expect, however, is that how reserved Carroll was about his return after the game.
Pete Carroll not very emotional in return to Seattle
“I’m sorry to tell you it wasn’t like something that was obvious. It’s a football game,” Carroll told reporters in his press conference. “I’ve been fighting wars for other people my whole life, coaching. I mean, I was with my team and we were battling. It was cool to be here. I loved it here. I’ve always loved the whole experience that we had here all those years together and all of that. I don’t forget that. I don’t disrespect that one bit. But it didn’t translate to something crazy to me. It was just an opportunity to play in a great setting.
“Thanks to the league for putting us in this game. When they figured it out, it was a good idea. A good one to look forward to. I thought we handled it all right.”
Carroll admitted that he occasionally looked up at the scoreboard when the Seahawks made a big play thinking it was still his team, but said it was just a normal game beyond that.
The 73-year-old Carroll is the oldest head coach in the NFL by a sizable margin, so it's not surprising that he'd keep it professional. That said, some might've expected a bit more of a reaction considering how deep his history in Seattle is.
