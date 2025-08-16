PFF's player of the game shows how much Seahawks have changed in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 33-16 in their second preseason game of the year. While the starters didn't play long, head coach Mike Macdonald had to be thrilled with what he saw from Sam Darnold and the first team. They marched down the field and scored on a 15-yard touchdown run from Zach Charbonnet, capping off a 10-play, 81-yard drive.
What stood out most during that drive was how well the offensive line held up. They kept Darnold clean, allowing him to go 4-of-4 for 34 yards. They also opened massive holes for Charbonnet, while even getting a solid third-and-short conversion on a Jalen Milroe sneak.
One player who stood out on the line was Anthony Bradford, a third-year guard out of LSU. Bradford played so well that PFF's Ben Cooper gave him the "Player of the Game award" despite playing just 19 snaps.
"Anthony Bradford called it a night after 19 dominant snaps. The 2023 fourth-rounder, Seattle's projected starting right guard, didn't surrender any pressure across six pass-blocking snaps and racked up an impressive six positive grades on 13 run-blocking snaps, pending reviews," Cooper wrote.
"If those numbers hold after PFF's final review of the game, Bradford will be on track to earn an elite overall grade."
Bradford has appeared in 25 games with 21 starts over the past two seasons. He has yet to prove he's the long-term answer, but the team's desire to fix the offensive line was seen in this outing. If Bradford continues to shine, he should have no problem holding down the starting role for another year.
