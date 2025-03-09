Ranking 4 potential veteran NFL QB trade targets for the Seattle Seahawks
After going 10-7 in their first season under head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seattle Seahawks are making some big changes. Their entire offense will look different now that they've released wide receiver Tyler Lockett and traded quarterback Geno Smith. They still have to figure things out with DK Metcalf, but he too could be on the way out.
As much as the changes to the wideout position will impact them in 2025, the most important move is going to be under center. Seattle has to find a quarterback capable of keeping the offense moving. It won't be easy, but there will be options for them in both free agency as well as via trade.
Here, we'll focus on veterans who could be on the block. Let's rank the top four options Seattle could add by striking a deal with another team.
4. Kenny Pickett, Philadelphia Eagles
A first-round pick in 2022, Kenny Pickett was the starter for two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They went 14-10 with him under center but they weren't winning because of Pickett. Instead, he was a game manager who finished with 4,474 yards and a 13-to-13 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
He spent 2024 as a backup with the Philadelphia Eagles and won his lone start. Pickett is entering the final year of his rookie deal and could be on the market, but he's not the top option for Seattle.
3. Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals
Another quarterback entering the final year of his deal is Jake Browning. Initially an undrafted free agent signed by the Minnesota Vikings, the Washington product signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. He was pressed into action during the 2023 season when Joe Burrow was injured and led the Bengals to a 4-3 record.
Browning was efficient as he completed 70.4 percent of his attempts for 1,936 yards with 12 touchdowns against seven picks. He signed a two-year extension last season and while the Bengals like him as their backup, he could be dealt for the right price.
2. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins had an impressive six-year run with the Minnesota Vikings, leading them to a record of 50-37-1. His tenure ended in 2024 when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons. He was benched in favor of Michael Penix after throwing for 3,508 yards with 18 touchdowns. Cousins uncharacteristically led the league in interceptions with 16 and is expected to be moved.
Seattle could take a flier on Cousins and he's one of their top options. That said, his contract is an albatross, so they might be wise to see if the Falcons release him.
1. Joe Milton III, New England Patriots
Right now, the top option for the Seahawks should they go the trade route has to be Joe Milton III. A sixth-round pick from Tennessee, Milton backed up fellow rookie Drake Maye in 2024. He played in one regular season game, going 22-of-29 for 241 yards with a touchdown pass. He added another touchdown on the ground, helping them defeat Buffalo in the Week 18 finale.
Milton has a powerful arm and is seen as a potential starter in the NFL. Seattle could give him the opportunity to make good on the promise he's shown.
