Seattle Seahawks 7-round post-Geno Smith mock draft is Texas-heavy
The Seattle Seahawks have made headlines this offseason as they look to rebuild during year two of the Mike Macdonald era. The former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator went 10-7 as a rookie head coach but is making some huge changes this year. Not only did Seattle release veteran wideout Tyler Lockett, but they have now traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Seattle needs to replace Smith and there will be options for them. Whether it's through trade or free agency, they'll find someone who can start in 2025. They also need someone who can start beyond that, but with their current draft position, it's likely going to be a developmental piece.
That's the route they choose in this post-Geno Smith mock draft as the Seahawks trade down to add an extra pick and land several prospects from Texas.
Round 1, Pick 18: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
The wide receiver position remains in doubt for the Seahawks. Not only is Lockett gone, but DK Metcalf could be traded as well. Seattle has Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but they need more than that if they want to compete.
Enter Matthew Golden from Texas. The 2024 breakout star is a great route-runner who also ran a blistering 4.29 in the 40-yard dash. His addition will give the offense a much-needed spark — especially if Metcalf is gone.
Round 2, Pick 55: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon (TRADE)
Seattle trades down five spots in this pick as they send the Los Angeles Chargers No. 50 and No. 137 in exchange for No. 55 and No. 86.
With the 55th pick, they end up with Derrick Harmon from Oregon. This is quite the slide for Harmon, who has first-round talent. If he somehow slides to this spot, he would be a massive addition for the 'Hawks.
Round 3, Pick 82: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
After four seasons with Georgia Tech, Kyle Kennard went to South Carolina and broke out with 11.5 sacks. He joins the Seattle line with their first of three picks in Round 3 (thanks to the aforementioned trade).
Round 3, Pick 86: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
The selection added in the earlier trade come up here as the Seahawks add tight end Gunnar Helm. Noah Fant remains the starter but they need depth behind him and Helm offers that. He's also someone who can eventually slide into the starting role.
Round 3, Pick 92: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Seattle will explore all options at quarterback and while a veteran should be added, they're most likely landing a stop-gap. That's why adding Quinn Ewers at this point makes a lot of sense.
The Texas quarterback isn't a refined product, and he's guilty of staring down his primary target, but he has the tools to be a starter. Perhaps with some work, he could become their long-term answer.
Round 5, Pick 173: Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State
Seth McLaughlin has the versatility to play guard and center but his true value is in the middle of the line. Olusegun Oluwatimi proved to be a starting-caliber center in 2024 but there's no reason to avoid pushing him. McLaughlin's addition does exactly that.
Round 6, Pick 187: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet split the workload in 2024 and both proved capable of moving the chains. Neither broke off too many long runs, however, especially Walker whose biggest gain on the year was 28 yards.
That's why they add Dylan Sampson in Round 6. The Tennessee product averaged 5.9 yards per attempt in his career and scored 22 touchdowns last year.
Round 6, Pick 212: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT, Georgia
Adding defensive players from Georgia is never a bad idea. Seattle does this with their second selection in Round 6 as they add Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. The 6-foot-5, 276-pounder is a developmental prospect with the tools to be special. If Macdonald can "unlock" him, he could be special.
Round 7, Pick 236: Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State
With their final pick in this mock, the Seahawks add a massive prospect for the offensive line. Jalen Travis measured in at 6-foot-8 and 339 pounds at the NFL Combine. He has to work on his technique but his length and power are weapons that cannot be taught.
