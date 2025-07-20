2 of 3 Legion of Boom legends earn honorable mentions on CBS All-Quarter Century team
The Seattle Seahawks' defense was legendary in the early 2010s. They were so dominant that they completely shut down Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. While Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch received a lot of the praise for their 43-8 victory, it was the 'Legion of Boom' that set the tone.
That was the case throughout the years that Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, and Kam Chancellor were together. Opposing teams knew it was dangerous to challenge them through the air, but their physicality also made them a factor in the run game as well. Heading into 2025, the Seahawks are still looking for the same magic they had during those seasons.
As they aim to build a new fortress in their secondary, Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports has thrown some praise on two of the three members of the Legion of Boom. While naming players to his NFL All-Quarter Century Team, DeArdo selected two Seahawks defensive backs as honorable mentions. While they didn't make the actual roster, it's telling that they were named among the best over the past 25 years.
Richard Sherman, CB
Sherman lost out to Charles Woodson, Darrelle Revis, Champ Bailey and Ronde Barber. That's an impressive list, which makes it easier to understand why Sherman was left off. Still, the former fifth-round pick was one of the best defensive backs the NFL had seen during his prime.
He played 11 seasons in the NFL, the first seven in Seattle. He led the NFL in interceptions (8) in 2013, finishing with 37 in his career. Beyond his play, Sherman was an emotional leader whose confidence was contagious.
Earl Thomas, S
Like Sherman, Thomas lost out on a spot to some elite names. Ed Reed, Troy Polamalu, Brian Dawkins, and John Lynch were the ones who made the cut.
Thomas deserves to be mentioned among those players after his brilliant 10-year career. He recorded 713 tackles with 71 pass defenses and 30 interceptions.
