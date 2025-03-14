Seahawks dealt below-average free agency grade after new additions
The NFL Draft hasn't even arrived and it's already been an offseason of major change for the Seattle Seahawks. Former stars have been traded, released and subsequently released, but the franchise is far from filling all its key vacancies.
Quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf were the most notable departures, though Lockett remains unsigned. Three other defensive veterans were released, and 2021 fourth-round cornerback Tre Brown signed with the San Francisco 49ers following an injury-riddled Seahawks career.
Seattle did make two key re-signings on defense, inking linebacker Ernest Jones IV and defensive tackle Jarran Reed to new three-year contracts. The Seahawks also added four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence and spent big on a resurgent Sam Darnold to replace Smith.
Still, it was a somewhat underwhelming initial wave of free agents for Seattle, which stood mostly idle on improving its stable of pass-catchers and offensive front.
The Sporting News writer Vinnie Iyer ranked each franchise's moves during the first wave of free agency, and Seattle was given a C — ranking 21st in the league.
Some will look at the money spent in favor of Darnold over Smith being an upgrade," Iyer wrote. "That's not the case when key veterans in the passing game are departing and the Klint Kubiak system is not quite congruent to Kevin O'Connell's. Lawrence is an aging pass rusher, and [wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling] does little to offset Metcalf's loss. The bottom line is that the Seahawks don't yet feel like a better team than they were in Mike Macdonald's first season."
Seattle still has time to make moves to improve its outlook entering 2025. The team is emerging as a front-runner for former Los Angeles Rams star pass-catcher Cooper Kupp, which would certainly bolster Darnold's weapons.
Other offensive linemen may become available before or after the draft as well, and they could end up being targets for the franchise. If those two areas are shored up heading into training camp, the Seahawks could be an improved team next season after finishing 10-7 in 2024.
