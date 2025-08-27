Seahawks bring back 4 former draft picks with initial 17-player practice squad
In addition to their 53-man roster, the Seattle Seahawks now have their 17-player practice squad set ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Currently, the practice squad is entirely comprised of players whom the Seahawks waived during final roster cuts on Tuesday. There will likely be changes in the coming days, as a few reported additions were not present on the current list. Those signings may still be in the works, even if they aren't yet official.
For now, however, Seattle got back both of the 2025 draft selections that it waived in running back Damien Martinez and wide receiver Ricky White III. The Seahawks also brought back 2024 sixth-round guard Sataoa Laumea and 2023 sixth-round safety Jerrick Reed II.
Seattle brought back both of its undrafted rookie running backs that were present at camp (Jacardia Wright and Anthony Tyus III), bringing the team to a total of six rushers. They re-signed fan-favorite linebacker Jamie Sheriff, as well as surprise cut Patrick O'Connell.
Versatile offensive lineman Federico Maranges fills the Seahawks' International Pathway Program designation, which allows them to add a 17th player to the typical 16-player cap.
The Seahawks essentially got back all the players that they wanted, as none of their cuts were claimed during the waiver wire claim period. Thus, there weren't any head-scratching oversights and most of the players who returned were expected.
Here's a look at Seattle's complete initial practice squad.
* denotes International Pathway Program designation
- DT Quinton Bohanna
- WR Tyrone Broden
- DT Anthony Campbell
- DE Jalan Gaines
- CB Shemar Jean-Charles
- T Amari Kight
- G Sataoa Laumea
- C/G Federico Maranges*
- RB Damien Martinez
- LB Patrick O'Connell
- NT Brandon Pili
- S Jerrick Reed II
- LB Jamie Sheriff
- DT J.R. Singleton
- RB Anthony Tyus III
- WR Ricky White III
- RB Jacardia Wright
More Seahawks on SI stories
Big changes coming to Seahawks' 53-man roster after waiver claim, LB signing
Seahawks’ odds vs. 49ers for Week 1 matchup not getting any better
Seahawks trade proposal brings in busted Cowboys first-round draft pick
How the Seahawks coaching staff failed Jalen Milroe in his first start