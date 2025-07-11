Seahawks DB just sneaks onto NFL exec top 10 list
At age 27, Julian Love appears to have truly broken out with the Seattle Seahawks. In his second season with the team, he was one of their best defenders, helping Mike Macdonald coach a really dominant defense and get the team to 10 wins.
Heading into 2025, he's been ranked as the 10th-best safety by a pool of NFL executives, coaches and scouts. They voted, and Love was ranked as high as fifth by some people, but averages out to be 10th, just sneaking onto the list.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN wrote, "Love has used his two-year stint in Seattle to catapult his career, racking up 7 interceptions, 22 pass deflections and 232 total tackles. His 21.8% ball-hawking rate topped all safeties with at least 50 targets this past season."
The praise didn't end there, either. "Range, dart, combo of physicality and ball production. Has developed into a high-end player," an anonymous NFC executive said. "Remarkable for a guy that was primarily a corner in college." Love has fully transitioned and become one of the best safeties out there.
Fowler continued, "The money parallels the on-field ascension. After four years with the Giants, Seattle signed Love to a two-year, $12 million deal in March 2023, only to extend him for three years and $33 million 16 months later." Love has steadily risen in the ranks, and he's gotten more money from NFL teams as a result. For now, Love is a key piece of the Seahawks defense, and they clearly don't want him to get away any time soon.
