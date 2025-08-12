Seahawks defense sadly won't get reps against star QB in preseason
The Seattle Seahawks are going to have one of the stronger defenses in the NFL next year. Mike Macdonald has always had good defenses, and the personnel he's working with now indicate that won't change in 2025. Seattle will have a vaunted defense.
That defense still needs reps to get to that level, though, which is what preseason is for. Unfortunately, with so few starters playing big reps in the preseason, it can be hard, especially for defenses trying to adapt to quarterbacks. Sadly, one that Seattle might've faced won't play after suffering an injury.
Jordan Love likely out against Seahawks in preseason matchup
On August 23, the Seattle Seahawks will conclude their preseason with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Jordan Love was probably not going to play much if at all since it's the final preseason game, but he's definitely not going to now.
He suffered a thumb injury that's going to require surgery, which means he also won't play in the joint practice ahead of that matchup. The one shot to see Love before the regular season is gone. Love and the Packers dominated the Seahawks in 2024, with the QB throwing only seven incompletions and two touchdowns en route to a 30-13 rout.
The Packers do expect Love back by Week 1 of the regular season, but that means nothing. They'll certainly be careful with him, so even if he could play in that practice or preseason game, it's highly unlikely he does. The Seahawks will just have to prepare against Green Bay's backups to close out the preseason.
