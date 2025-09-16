All Seahawks

The best thing the Seattle Seahawks did was bring in DeMarcus Lawrence

DeMarcus Lawrence is establishing himself as the Seattle Seahawks top offseason addition.

Randy Gurzi

Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence takes part in drills during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence takes part in drills during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
This offseason, the Seattle Seahawks made several huge moves. None were bigger than the decision to trade Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and turn to free agent addition Sam Darnold under center. That wasn’t their only high-profile move either as they traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and added Cooper Kupp to help fill the void.

Lost in all those moves was the free agency signing of DeMarcus Lawrence. A second-round pick in 2014 out of Boise State, Lawrence spent 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before signing in Seattle. After just two games with the Seahawks, it’s easy to see why he was so beloved in Dallas.

Lawrence, who doesn’t always record a significant number of sacks, has proven to be an elite run defender for Seattle. According to Seahawks Today, he’s currently boasting a run stop win rate of 63 percent.

Pro Football Focus is also high on Lawrence’s run defense, giving him a 70.7 grade through two games, which is 20th in the NFL.

This is nothing new for Lawrence either, who was second in the NFL in run defense among edge rushers in 2023, according to PFF, which was the last season in which he was fully healthy.

Oftentimes, defensive ends are judged solely on sacks, but shutting down the run is just as important. That’s why Lawrence’s addition might have been Seattle’s best move this offseason, even if it’s been overlooked.

Demarcus Lawrence and Sasha Lawrence on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre.
Demarcus Lawrence and Sasha Lawrence on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

