Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Can JUCO product impress coaching staff?
The Seattle Seahawks began training camp on Wednesday, July 23, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team during camp.
This season, the Seahawks have 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. As camp progresses, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in late August. After two-year stints with three different college teams and little production overall, defensive lineman Anthony Campbell has an uphill battle ahead of him in training camp.
Path to the NFL
Following his prep career at Bartow High School in Florida, Campbell went on to play two seasons at Independence Community College in Kansas from 2019-20. From there, Campbell transferred to the University of Louisiana Monroe ahead of the 2021 season, appearing in 18 games with the Warhawks over two seasons and totaling 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble.
Even with his limited production, Campbell was rated a three-star transfer by 247Sports and landed with Miami before the 2023 season. In the third two-season stint of his college career, Campbell played in nine games with the Hurricanes and logged one tackle and a half-tackle for loss. Campbell unsurprisingly went undrafted, but has potential developmentally because of his 6-foot-6, 307-pound frame as a defensive end.
The Seahawks signed Campbell as a late addition on May 29. He participated in rookie minicamps on a tryout basis with the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Outlook
Campbell's relatively non-existent college production doesn't bode well for his prospects of sticking with the Seahawks, even as a practice squad player. But the coaching staff must have seen something in Campbell to sign him and then keep him around beyond mandatory minicamp.
His second season at Louisiana Monroe shows some promise, as he was able to get into the backfield and wreak some havoc. Still, there's very little tape to reference on Campbell, which makes it difficult to know exactly what the Seahawks are getting. Campbell does appear to be a solid athlete, running a 5.01-second 40-yard dash during his Pro Day. That's not the fastest time you'll see, but it's impressive for a player of his size.
Campbell might make for a solid developmental prospect. He could grow rapidly with NFL coaching, and if that's the case, the Seahawks would be able to see it before they have to cut down the roster. In a fairly deep defensive line rotation, however, it's unlikely Campbell makes it out of training camp with Seattle.
Previous Seahawks Rookie Roundup profiles
J.R. Singleton | TE Nick Kallerup | CB Isas Waxter | C Federico Maranges | EDGE Seth Coleman | NT Bubba Thomas | RB Jacardia Wright | EDGE Connor O'Toole | WR Montorie Foster Jr. | TE Marshall Lang | LB D'Eryk Jackson | WR Tyrone Broden | OL Amari Kight | RB Damien Martinez | EDGE Jared Ivey
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks offense ‘excited about the plan’ under new OC Klint Kubiak
Mike Macdonald sounds off on Seahawks’ release of tight end Noah Fant
Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner joins WNBA ownership group
Giants make big decision on ex-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson