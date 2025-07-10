Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Will Seattle keep UDFA blocking tight end for depth?
The Seattle Seahawks begin training camp on Wednesday, July 23, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team during camp.
This season, the Seahawks have 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. Before camp begins, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in early September. UDFA tight end Marshall Lang is next on the list as he tries to crack a deep tight end group.
Path to the NFL
A three-star recruit by 247Sports out of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, Lang committed to Northwestern University as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Lang, who had 86 catches for 1,012 yards in the final season of his prep career alone, spent all five of his college seasons there and appeared in 51 total games with the Wildcats.
Lang's most productive season came in his third year at Northwestern, totaling 15 catches for 192 yards. He remained a majority blocker, but occasionally was used as a receiving threat. Lang had just 48 catches for 491 yards and four touchdowns in his five-year career.
After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, Lang signed with the Seahawks on May 2.
Outlook
With Noah Fant still in play as the team's starter, second-year former fourth-round pick AJ Barner expected to take a leap and rookie second-round pick Elijah Arroyo projected to be a big part of the offense in 2025, Lang's outlook with Seattle isn't great. On top of those leading three, the Seahawks signed Eric Saubert this offseason as additional blocking tight end depth.
That said, Lang still has a chance. Saubert is 31 years old, which means Lang might be able to offer the benefit of a developmental prospect that could earn a larger role in a few years. At 6-4, 249 pounds, Lang isn't on the big side of tight ends, but he isn't undersized either. If he shows he's strong enough to hold up at the point of attack, there might be a role for him on the practice squad.
Without the receiving production to make him a dual-threat and the tight end room seemingly predetermined, Lang might have a better chance with a different franchise if he is waived. But he has a difficult road to sticking around with the Seahawks.
