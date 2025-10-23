Seahawks' offseason castaways proving team right near midseason
The 2025 offseason was transformative for the Seattle Seahawks. They took big risks, letting go of long-tenured stars who no longer fit into the franchise's long-term plans. Others wanted out on their own.
So far, the Seahawks have come out on the positive end of all the changes. Sam Darnold is playing better than Geno Smith ever did as the team's starting quarterback, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the best receiver in football through Week 7 (while other young receivers are getting more snaps) and the defense is among the best in the league.
The Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta went through each of the team's major offseason departures, rounding up how each player's new stop has worked out through seven weeks. Seattle won most of the moves.
Condotta touched on wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, as well as left guard Laken Tomlinson, edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones, tight end Noah Fant, safety Rayshawn Jenkins and Smith.
The only two who have had decent starts with their new teams are Metcalf and Jones.
Smith is off to a rough start in Las Vegas. Lockett was released by the Tennessee Titans earlier this week. Fant is on pace for a career low in receiving yards (366) with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Because of the position he plays, Smith's situation has been placed under a microscope.
"Smith is on pace for a season statistically worse than any of his years in Seattle as he’s thrown an NFL-high 10 interceptions (he had 36 in 54 games with the Seahawks) and a passer rating of 77.1 compared to 95.9 for his Seattle career," Condotta wrote.
Jenkins is in a rotational safety role with the Cleveland Browns. Tomlinson has played decent snaps with the Houston Texans but has struggled to find consistency.
Metcalf has had an OK start to his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he's still right around the same numbers he produced with the Seahawks. He is 22nd in the NFL with 406 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 22 catches — less than half of Smith-Njigba's current receiving total.
The former Seahawks second-round pick actually had a better start with Seattle last season, sitting at 568 receiving yards through seven games. Seattle also never had to pay him $132 million over four years.
Jones underwhelmed with the Seahawks in 2024, totaling just 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks in 17 games. Through seven games with the Titans, Jones has 20 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. He's relatively on a similar pace, but Tennessee paid far less for Jones' services this season.
Unfortunately, Lockett couldn't make a new home with the Titans, as he remains the unanimous second-best receiver in Seahawks history. His 10 years in Seattle were special, but he's also 33 years old now. He could reunite with the Seahawks to retire with the franchise.
Regardless, the Seahawks have been much better off following their roster transformation this offseason.
