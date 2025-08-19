Seahawks QB Sam Darnold could have elite 'second act' for fantasy football
Sam Darnold was a fantasy revelation last year. He was arguably the premier waiver-wire pickup, as he ended up tossing over 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns en route to a top 10 finish at his position. Now with the Seattle Seahawks, that success hasn't boosted his stock.
This is largely because he genuinely fizzled out. He was awful in Week 18 and in a playoff loss, and that soured the rest of the NFL world on him. They're not convinced he can return to form with the Seahawks, but one NFL fantasy insider is.
Sam Darnold's hype for fantasy is legit, insider claims
What version of Sam Darnold will show up in 2025? Will it be the bust who played for the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers? Or will it be the Pro Bowl QB who played for the Minnesota Vikings? It could be hugely important to fantasy football.
There's a hype train that NFL.com's Marcas Grant is creating for Sam Darnold. He believes that Darnold is being drafted way too low (if at all) and he should be on more managers' radars.
"Darnold's signing with the Seahawks seemed like it was met with a shrug this offseason. The fantasy world has responded by making Darnold the QB27 in ADP -- behind players like J.J. McCarthy, Cam Ward, Michael Penix Jr., and Geno Smith," he wrote.
Grant continued, "What if Darnold has a second act in him? According to reports, he's ahead of schedule in picking up Klint Kubiak's offense. The veteran signal-caller is going undrafted in most leagues. But if Cooper Kupp has anything left and Jaxon Smith-Njigba can make the proverbial leap to a new tier of receivers in his move to the outside, Darnold could be a waiver wire hero."
Maybe it's not worth drafting Darnold since there are probably going to be about 20 QBs picked in the draft, but it is certainly worth monitoring and considering spending a waiver pickup on him. It might pay off in the end and help you win your league. If nothing else, he could be worth a low-risk flier.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs and duds from convincing preseason win over Chiefs
Marshawn Lynch gives Sam Darnold hilarious welcome to the Seahawks
ESPN ranks the Seahawks’ strongest position group the best in the NFL
Seahawks reveal special role for rookie QB Jalen Milroe vs. Chiefs