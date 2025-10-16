Seahawks' rapidly improving rookie ranked No. 1 by Pro Football Focus
During last week's game at Jacksonville, Richard Sherman called it. Now, days after the Seattle Seahawks' victory that propelled them to a 4-2 record, the analytics experts at Pro Football Focus agree.
The consensus: second-round draft pick Nick Emmanwori is one of the best rookies in the NFL.
In the middle of the 20-12 victory, the Seahawks' defensive back legend Sherman pointed out that Emmanwori was finally being unleashed in coach Mike Macdonald's system. We placed him among the studs in our post-game analysis.
MORE: Seahawks' legend Richard Sherman reveals his favorite player from victory over Jaguars
And in its latest rookie rankings, PFF has Emmanwori No. 1 ... the highest-graded rookie in the entire NFL at 84.8
Writes PFF of the safety who is suddenly starring in Macdonald's system that regularly features three safeties:
"Emmanwori takes over the top spot after grading out as the sixth-best safety this week (78.2). He recorded two hurries on three snaps as a pass rusher, earning a 70.7 PFF pass-rushing grade. He also earned a 73.0 PFF run-defense grade, logging a stop, an assist and an additional tackle across 15 snaps. Emmanwori’s best work came in coverage, where he allowed seven catches for just 31 yards, a lowly average of 3.9 yards per target. He also added three coverage stops, holding receivers to seven total yards on those plays. Emmanwori tallied six tackles in coverage and finished with a 75.8 PFF coverage grade (sixth best)."
MORE: Is it too soon to consider Jaxon Smith-Njigba as Seahawks' best-ever receiver?
Emmanwori missed three games early with a sprained ankle, but his impact is now being felt in Seattle's secondary. According to PFF, he is the only rookie with a run defender rate above eight percent, at 16.7 percent.
Buffalo Bills' tight end Jackson Hawes, Carolina Panthers' tight end Mitchell Evans and Philadelphia Eagles' linebacker Jihaad Campbell rank immediately behind Emmanwori.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Takeaways from the Seahawks’ bounce-back win vs. Jaguars
Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from road win over Jaguars
Jaxon Smith-Njigba on pace to shatter record set by Steve Largent
Seahawks-Raiders trade proposal would boost ailing pass rush