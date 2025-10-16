Seahawks linked to Ravens' touchdown machine as NFL trade deadline target
NFL teams are just a few weeks away from the trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 4. It's the time of year when you can't look at anything NFL news-related and not see a million trade rumors swirling.
Some proposals are better than others. For the Seattle Seahawks, talks of cornerback Riq Woolen being dealt have been rampant for weeks. Discussions of Seattle seeking out a superstar pass-rusher have also been floated.
A new one by Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox has the Seahawks targeting a tight end.
Knox designated Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews as a player who could be moved and named the Seahawks as a potential suitor. Andrews, who has 53 career receiving touchdowns in eight seasons with the Ravens, has had a slow start to the season at age 30, especially as the 1-5 Ravens are clawing to keep their season alive.
Andrews has totaled 21 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns. His best season was in 2021 (107 catches, 1,361 yards and 9 touchdowns), but he still found the end zone 11 times in 2024.
"Andrews would probably only interest teams with realistic playoff aspirations," Knox wrote. "However, he's shown he can still play at a high level. His numbers are down early this season, as they were last year. He finished 2024 with 55 catches, 673 yards and 11 touchdowns.
"With a sound combination of availability and talent, the three-time Pro Bowler should be the top target of tight end-needy teams."
The only problem here: Seattle isn't really a tight end-needy team. For the fifth-round pick that Knox is suggesting Andrews is worth, the Seahawks are much better off continuing to let their young group develop.
Second-year former fourth-round pick AJ Barner (17 catches, 205 yards and 4 TDs) is emerging as a legitimate receiving threat while still being a premium blocker. Rookie second-rounder Elijah Arroyo is still getting his feet wet, but he's been a solid piece of the offense. Veteran Eric Saubert has been an excellent extra blocker.
The Seahawks would be better off focusing on upgrading the pass-rusher or right guard spots at the deadline. Those are of actual need at this point in the season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Struggling Seahawks star linked to Cowboys ahead of trade deadline
Seahawks ascend into top five teams in latest NFL power rankings
Unfathomable 1-win team ranked ahead of red-hot Seahawks at PFF
Odds revealed for Seahawks-Texans Monday Night Football game