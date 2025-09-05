Seahawks rule out 2 key receivers for Week 1 bout with 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks might be somewhat thin at wide receiver in their season opener versus the rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Seattle ruled out wide receivers Jake Bobo (concussion) and Dareke Young (hamstring), per ESPN's Brady Henderson, as well as outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee), which was expected. While neither Bobo nor Young is a starting pass-catcher for the team, they are key depth on offense and special teams contributors.
There was also good news for the team, however, as those were the only three players with an injury designation.
Starting right guard Anthony Bradford and cornerback Riq Woolen were non-participants on Thursday, but should be ready to go for Week 1. Those would've been huge holes for Seattle against San Francisco.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton will likely be the Seahawks' starting receivers on Sunday. The only other receiver on the roster is Cody White, which opens the door for possible practice squad elevations on game day. Rookie seventh-round pick Ricky White III, Courtney Jackson and Tyrone Broden are the team's options for potential elevations.
Horton was on the injury report earlier in the week, also, but it appears he will make his regular-season debut after he sustained an ankle injury during the preseason. Horton was a standout during training camp en route to potentially earning a full-time starting role.
The team has plenty of edge rusher depth without Nwosu, who was expected to be out early in the season as he works back from offseason knee surgery. Seattle has DeMarcus Lawrence, Boye Mafe and Derick Hall as the proven options, while undrafted rookies Jared Ivey and Connor O'Toole bolster the depth.
Seattle and San Francisco kick off at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 7, at Lumen Field. The Seahawks will try to win their second straight game against the 49ers after losing six straight matchups from 2022-24.
