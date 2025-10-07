Seahawks' Sam Darnold earns high grade after monster game vs. Buccaneers
It took one bad throw and one red-hot opposing quarterback to doom the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. Alas, Sam Darnold's late-game interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hasn't dampened enthusiasm about the early-season play of the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback.
Some NFL analysts believe Darnold is playing as well as any quarterback in the league. He regularly is atop the class when sites like Bleacher Report hand out weekly grades.
Despite the 38-35 loss to the Bucs at Lumen Field, it was the same with Week 5's report card.
Darnold was almost perfect against Tampa, completing 82 percent of his passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. For his performance, B/R gave him an "A-." It took an "A" performance from the Bucs' Baker Mayfield to beat him and the Seahawks.
"Sometimes, one play is all it takes to ruin what would should be viewed as a remarkable outing," B/R writes in explaining its grade. "Sam Darnold played exceptionally well Sunday against the Buccaneers. However, his lone turnover came during Seattle's final offensive possession, while placing Tampa Bay in game-winning field-goal position."
While attempting to throw the ball away under heavy pressure late in the game, Darnold was hit while his arm was in motion. The pass skidded off a defensive lineman's helmet and turned into an interception that set up Tampa's game-winning field goal.
Admitted Darnold of the play, "I feel like that was bad quarterback play on that last snap."
"One unfortunate occurrence won't override his entire performance," B/R writes. "The Seahawks have been quite good to start this season, and the organization's investment in Darnold definitely appears to have been the correct move."
