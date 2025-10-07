All Seahawks

Seahawks' Sam Darnold earns high grade after monster game vs. Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks' quarterback Sam Darnold receives an "A-" against the Buccaneers, but was beaten by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield's "A."

Richie Whitt

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

It took one bad throw and one red-hot opposing quarterback to doom the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. Alas, Sam Darnold's late-game interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hasn't dampened enthusiasm about the early-season play of the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback.

Some NFL analysts believe Darnold is playing as well as any quarterback in the league. He regularly is atop the class when sites like Bleacher Report hand out weekly grades.

Despite the 38-35 loss to the Bucs at Lumen Field, it was the same with Week 5's report card.

MORE: Advanced stats say Seahawks' Sam Darnold is having one of NFL's best QB seasons

Darnold was almost perfect against Tampa, completing 82 percent of his passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. For his performance, B/R gave him an "A-." It took an "A" performance from the Bucs' Baker Mayfield to beat him and the Seahawks.

"Sometimes, one play is all it takes to ruin what would should be viewed as a remarkable outing," B/R writes in explaining its grade. "Sam Darnold played exceptionally well Sunday against the Buccaneers. However, his lone turnover came during Seattle's final offensive possession, while placing Tampa Bay in game-winning field-goal position."

While attempting to throw the ball away under heavy pressure late in the game, Darnold was hit while his arm was in motion. The pass skidded off a defensive lineman's helmet and turned into an interception that set up Tampa's game-winning field goal.

MORE: Seahawks' Sam Darnold excels while NFL analysts suggest 'benching' Raiders' Geno Smith

Admitted Darnold of the play, "I feel like that was bad quarterback play on that last snap."

"One unfortunate occurrence won't override his entire performance," B/R writes. "The Seahawks have been quite good to start this season, and the organization's investment in Darnold definitely appears to have been the correct move."

Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks studs & duds from their epic shootout with the Buccaneers

Stacking injuries has Seattle Seahawks’ secondary just scraping by

Cam Newton curious why Seahawks not standing up for Russell Wilson

Ken Walker draws bogus fine for supposed ‘taunting’ penalty vs. Cards

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Seahawks News