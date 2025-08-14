Seahawks sign former WSU Cougars linebacker as fullback
Continuing to pull from the pool of local college talent, the Seattle Seahawks signed former Washington State Cougars linebacker Wesley Steiner on Thursday, the team announced. He will play fullback for the team.
Seattle waived linebacker Michael Dowell, who was signed on Aug. 4, to make room on the 90-man roster. Dowell has had multiple stints with the team dating back to last season.
Steiner, an undrafted rookie, played four seasons at Auburn from 2020-23, starting seven games for the Tigers during that span and compiling 87 tackles and three tackles for loss. He transferred to WSU for the 2024 season but mostly appeared on special teams for the Cougars.
The 6-foot-1, 242-pound former linebacker totaled just 11 tackles, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble in 13 games with WSU last season. The Seahawks, however, seem to believe he has the proper skill set to move to fullback.
Steiner joining the fullback room creates even more confusion around tight-end-turned-fullback Brady Russell's role with the team and whether he will stick on the 53-man roster this season. To this point, projected starter Robbie Ouzts and Russell have been the only listed fullbacks on the Seahawks' 90-man roster.
Russell only got reps at fullback in Seattle's preseason-opening tie against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he wasn't listed at tight end in the team's first unofficial depth chart last week.
A third player in the competition indicates the coaching staff may not be confident in Russell as a backup option to Ouzts, and he could either be further out on the roster bubble or making a change back to tight end.
Regardless, Steiner has a chance to stick at least on the practice squad if he can make the position switch. Ouzts is a shoo-in as the starter at this point, but the team will want a secondary player they could potentially activate on game days if injuries arise.
More Seahawks on SI stories
ESPN predicts Seattle Seahawks could have worst season since 2009
Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel comes out swinging in preseason debut
Even Mike Macdonald could rattle new Seahawks starter Sam Darnold
Seahawks QB ripped to shreds by CBS over poor preseason outing