Seahawks sign standout former UW Huskies linebacker
The Seattle Seahawks swapped a former Oregon Ducks cornerback for a hometown hero and University of Washington linebacker on Monday.
Seattle signed undrafted free agent Alphonzo Tuputala, the team announced, and waived fellow UDFA Kam Alexander. Tuputala participated in the Seahawks' rookie minicamp in May as a tryout player, and now he's got a second chance to try and stick with the team. Alexander was signed in late July at the start of training camp.
Tuputala was a standout linebacker at Federal Way High School and spent six seasons with Washington. He churned out most of his production over his final three seasons from 2022-24, totaling 221 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one interception. Tuputala was key in the Huskies' run to the CFP National Championship in 2023, starting 14 games that season.
Alexander played in Seattle's 23-23 tie with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 7, but he gave up a deep touchdown pass to Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson in the fourth quarter. He finished with one tackle in the game.
The undrafted corner out of Oregon previously played at UTSA and saw very little production in his final season with the Ducks in 2024. Alexander appeared in 12 games but totaled just four tackles and one interception.
Seattle is continuing to tweak its 90-man roster ahead of their Week 2 preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, Aug. 15. Tuputala should have plenty of opportunities to make an impact in that game if he's up to speed on Mike Macdonald's defense. He joins former Kentucky standout D'Eryk Jackson as the only UDFA inside linebackers on the roster currently.
