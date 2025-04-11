Seahawks hosted intriguing small-school pass rusher for virtual visit
Most of the top NFL Draft prospects come from the big-name schools, think Georgia, Texas, Michigan, etc.
Every year, though, there are a few small-school prospects who turn out to be diamonds in the rough, and the Seattle Seahawks know the value of scouting those players.
One such player this year could end up being Central Arkansas pass rusher David Walker, who the Seahawks reportedly hosted for a virtual visit ahead of the draft later this month.
"I had formal interviews with the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the NFL Combine. I have some Zoom visits coming up. I met with the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles virtually," Walker told Justin Melo of The Draft Network. "We’re sorting through my private visit schedule as well."
Over his three years at Central Arkansas, Walker has been a monster with 63 tackles for loss and 31 sacks. He was an FCS All-American and the United Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.
There's always a concern with FCS players about making such a drastic jump in the level of competition, but Walker isn't paying much attention to that concern ahead of his big moment.
"It really doesn’t matter to me. Football is football at the end of the day," Walker said. "We all put our pads on the same way. There’ll be a better opponent in front of every prospect who makes it to the NFL. I feel like my skill set translates.
"Us standout FCS prospects, we’re just as talented. we just don’t get as much notoriety as the FBS. To me, it’s still football. My tape tells a story."
The Seahawks have some strong pieces on the edge in Boye Mafe, Derick Hall and the newly-acquired DeMarcus Lawrence. As a late-round pick, though, Walker's upside makes him an intriguing prospect.
More Seahawks on SI stories
ESPN links Seahawks with top-five quarterback prospect on Day 2
Seahawks named perfect fit or ‘freakiest’ athlete in the 2025 NFL draft
National champion pass rusher could be right at home with Seahawks
Seahawks schedule meeting with fast-rising QB prospect ahead of draft