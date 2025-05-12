Ex-Seahawks starting safety lands with Browns
The Seattle Seahawks' safety experiment last season didn't work out. After months of going unsigned in free agency, a former starter in the Seahawks' secondary last season has found a new NFL home.
Safety Rayshawn Jenkins has signed with the Cleveland Browns, per FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Jenkins signed with the Seahawks last year on a two-year, $12 million deal that included more than $6 million guaranteed, but was released at the end of the 2024 season.
Jenkins was part of a remade safety room last season that was formed after Seattle moved on from veterans Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams during the 2024 offseason. The team also brought in K'Von Wallace as its third safety, but ended up not re-signing either of them this offseason.
That was a result of both Wallace and Jenkins sustaining injuries during the season and enduring stints on injured reserve. Jenkins, a starter before his injury, ended up relinquishing his role to 2022 fourth-round pick Coby Bryant, who broke out in Jenkins' absence.
In 13 games (nine starts) with the Seahawks, Jenkins logged 53 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a 102-yard fumble return for a touchdown versus the New York Giants in Week 5. It was the first time Jenkins didn't start every game he played in since 2018, just his second season in the NFL.
The 31-year-old still appeared to have some gas in the tank, but is an interesting fit in Cleveland. The Browns have far more depth at strong safety — Jenkins' stronger positional fit — but lack options at free safety. His contact details are unknown currently, but it's possible he's being brought in on a competition basis instead of being expected to step in as an instant starter.
Jenkins may still have some good football left, but it wasn't going to be in Seattle. Julian Love, Bryant and 2025 second-round pick Nick Emmanwori are expected to be a much-improved trio for the Seahawks next season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks sign 2 more UDFAs, waive veteran WR
Seattle Seahawks finally cracking down on sellout season ticket holders
Massive free agent signing named Seahawks’ most head-scratching move
Jalen Milroe on Seahawks rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo: ‘He’s a dude’