Seahawks stud ranked among 10 NFL running backs who could surprise in 2025
Kenneth Walker is a really strong running back when healthy. The Seattle Seahawks star has been good, albeit less so a little bit each year, since bursting onto the scene in his rookie year. Despite his lack of health and the emergence of Zach Charbonnet, he's still the top dog.
What does that mean, though? What does being the top running back in an offense with a totally new identity and major changes mean? According to RotoBaller with MSN, it means Walker is poised to surprise some people, which says a lot given that he's already a good back.
Kenneth Walker is poised to explode, insider says
Seattle hired a new offensive coordinator, traded Geno Smith, signed Sam Darnold, traded DK Metcalf, and signed Cooper Kupp. Most of that doesn't matter for Kenneth Walker, but a couple things matter a lot, according to RotoBaller.
"Seattle’s new offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, has made it a point that he plans on getting Walker the ball as much as possible," they wrote. "Of course, his own injury issues and the bad state of the Seahawks’ offensive line every season could easily put a cap on Walker’s upside."
However, Walker, even with a bad offensive line, averaged a forced missed tackle on nearly a third of his carries. "He’s an elite athlete with solid receiving upside on a team with a quarterback that struggles mightily under pressure — Sam Darnold. He could often use Walker as a safety valve," they concluded.
Walker has always been good, but the conditions are much better for him now. And as for that weak offensive line, the biggest addition Seattle made there was in drafting Grey Zabel, a guard. Guards typically do more for interior play for running backs than pass protection like tackles, so that's another potential good sign for Walker.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks offense ‘excited about the plan’ under new OC Klint Kubiak
Mike Macdonald sounds off on Seahawks’ release of tight end Noah Fant
Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner joins WNBA ownership group
Giants make big decision on ex-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson