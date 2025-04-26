Seahawks updated TE depth chart after adding dynamic pass-catcher Elijah Arroyo
For the second straight year, the Seattle Seahawks spent a draft pick on the tight end position in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft. Former Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo — primarily a pass-catcher — is headed to Seattle via the 50th pick.
Arroyo is now the highest-drafted Seahawks tight end since the team selected John Carlson No. 38 overall out of Notre Dame in 2008. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak uses heavy tight end sets regularly, and that's being reflected in Seattle's draft strategy as they load up on talent there.
In terms of the depth chart, it's worth mentioning again that former undrafted tight end Brady Russell officially changed positions to fullback. That's one less player Arroyo has to compete for playing time with, and he might already be the best pass-catching tight end on Seattle's roster.
Veteran Noah Fant, entering the final year of his current deal, is likely to remain the starter in 2025. But the Seahawks now have pass-catching insurance at tight end if they choose not to re-sign Fant.
The concern with Arroyo is his injury history — missing the majority of the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to a knee injury. In 2024, however, he started all 13 games for Miami and piled up 35 catches for 590 yards and seven touchdowns. At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, Arroyo has all the tools to be an effective NFL tight end.
Where does Arroyo slot into the lineup? Will he be an instant difference maker for the Seahawks in the passing game?
Seahawks updated tight end depth chart
Tight end: Noah Fant, AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert
This depth chart requires some explaining. Even though Arroyo is third here, expect him to be on the field quite a bit in 2025. He could even jump Fant as the preferred receiving tight end before season's end, and will be used differently than Barner and Saubert, who are both primarily blockers.
Arroyo is a vertical threat, which Kubiak likes from the tight end position. Expect a combination of players to be used regularly, with Arroyo getting targeted in the seams when he's on the field. Fant is more of a threat in space than up the middle of the defense — lacking the speed and open-field route-running abilities that Arroyo possesses.
Arroyo and Barner may be the top two tight ends for the Seahawks beyond 2025, unless Fant has a career-best season that makes him indispensable.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Earl Thomas comments on that one time he gave Pete Carroll the finger
Seahawks updated, upgraded offensive line depth chart with Grey Zabel
Seattle Seahawks earn B+ grade for bread & butter Grey Zabel pick
Gauging Seahawks’ need at each position going into 2025 NFL draft