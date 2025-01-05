All Seahawks

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Joins Hall of Famer in Exclusive Company

Balling in the season finale without a playoff spot to battle for, DK Metcalf etched his name in the record books for rare consistency.

Corbin K. Smith

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Finding the end zone for the second time in the past three weeks, DK Metcalf put himself in rarified air during the first half of the Seattle Seahawks season finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Just two plays after Metcalf couldn't quite reel in a perfectly thrown go ball from Geno Smith in the end zone, the star receiver amended for the missed opportunity. After the quarterback spun out of pressure, he lofted a strike to Metcalf in the back of the end zone to extend Seattle's lead to 14-3 early in the second quarter, putting the sixth-year wideout in exclusive company.

Reeling in his fifth touchdown of the season, Metcalf joined Hall of Famer Randy Moss as only the second receiver in NFL history to record at least 50 receptions, 900 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in each of his first six seasons.

With 53 receiving yards so far against the Rams on Sunday, Metcalf needs just eight more yards to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth time in six seasons, so he has more milestones to chase as the Seahawks try to wrap up the season with a 10th victory for the first time since 2020.

Published
Corbin K. Smith
