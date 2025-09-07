Seahawks announce inactives vs. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks are kicking things off with the San Francisco 49ers for their Week 1 matchup.
While the Seahawks are playing their first game of the season, a few people will be in street clothes.
The Seahawks are sitting wide receiver Jake Bobo, linebackers Uchenna Nwosu, Jared Ivey and Connor O'Toole, offensive lineman Mason Richman, wide receiver Dareke Young and tight end Nick Kallerup.
The Niners were skeptical about Christian McCaffrey's status against the Seahawks. He suffered a calf injury in the middle of the week and was limited in Thursday's practice. However, McCaffrey is available against the 49ers.
With McCaffrey active, the Niners are sitting running back Jordan James, wide receiver Jordan Watkins, offensive linemen Drew Moss and Austin Pleasants, defensive linemen Robert Beal and Jordan Jefferson and linebacker Nick Martin.
James and Watkins were doubtful on the injury report throughout the week. James was limited every day with a finger injury while Watkins did not practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury. He was a limited participant for the next two days, but he was unable to get healthy in time for the game.
If the Seahawks are hoping to grab a win in their season opener, they are going to have to play the best squad the Niners have, so they need to be on their best performance to send the 12s home happy.
Kickoff between the 49ers and Seahawks is set for 1:05 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
