Seahawks get Christian McCaffrey news that hurts chances vs. 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West rivalry game, where they could see the return of Christian McCaffrey.
Barring any setbacks in warmups, the Niners will make McCaffrey active against the Seahawks in the Week 1 season opener.
McCaffrey was added to the injury report this week with a calf injury, but he has healed enough to give things a go for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Seahawks.
McCaffrey was the Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 for the Niners, running for a league-best 1,459 yards in 16 games for San Francisco. McCaffrey and the 49ers lost in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, but they were unable to bounce back in 2024.
Last season was defined by injuries for McCaffrey, who dealt with calf, Achilles and knee injuries throughout the year. He was limited to just four games for the Niners, racking up a mere 202 rushing yards for his worst season to date.
Now healthy, McCaffrey looks to get back to his 2023 self with the Seahawks ready to keep him grounded. If the Seahawks can limit McCaffrey in the run game, their chances of winning will increase exponentially. If not, the Niners will struggle as their defense gets tired and the offense waits impatiently on the sidelines.
Kickoff between the Seahawks and Niners is set for 1:05 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak says Jalen Milroe will get chances vs. 49ers
Jarran Reed identifies biggest difference for Seahawks defense in 2025
PFF predicts Seahawks defy odds vs. 49ers in massive Week 1 showdown
Seahawks announce clever way to combat problematic fans at home games