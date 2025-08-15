Seattle Seahawks' underrated star defender primed for first Pro Bowl season
It's well known that the Seattle Seahawks' defense drastically improved around the halfway point of last season, going from a relatively inconsistent unit to one of the better ones in the NFL.
There were several reasons for the turnaround, both from a coaching and personnel standpoint. However, arguably the biggest reason was the addition of linebacker Ernest Jones in the middle of the defense.
The Seahawks acquired Jones from the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 23, sending struggling linebacker Jerome Baker and a draft pick the other way. The difference was immediately clear, as Jones became one of the Seahawks' best defensive players in the second half of the season and helping them improve significantly against the run.
Seattle rewarded Jones with a three-year, $33 million extension this offseason, a show of faith in the 25-year-old linebacker. If the Seahawks' faith is correct, the best is yet to come for him.
Seahawks' Ernest Jones named first-time Pro Bowl candidate
NFL.com's Kevin Patra named each team's most likely first-time Pro Bowler in 2025, and Jones was the easy choice for the Seahawks.
"Jones’ presence in Mike Macdonald’s defense can’t be understated," Patra wrote. "After joining the Seahawks midway through last season, he solidified a weak interior, becoming the green dot and gobbling up the ball-carriers that had previously danced free through the middle of the unit. In 10 games in Seattle, Jones logged 94 tackles. Extrapolate that over a 17-game season, and it would have been a career-high 160.
"With Jones in the fold, the Seahawks' defense jumped from 30th to 16th versus the run over the final 10 weeks. If Jones, who signed a three-year extension in March, keeps his pace in Seattle for the entire duration of 2025, the D will be much improved from a year ago, and he’ll put himself in a spot to earn a Pro Bowl in Year 5."
Jones spent his first three NFL seasons with the rival Los Angeles Rams, and quietly became one of the league's better off-ball linebackers. When he became available (and not from a division rival), the Seahawks knew they had to have him, and so far, it looks like they were right in their assessment.
More Seahawks on SI stories
ESPN predicts Seattle Seahawks could have worst season since 2009
Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel comes out swinging in preseason debut
Even Mike Macdonald could rattle new Seahawks starter Sam Darnold
Seahawks QB ripped to shreds by CBS over poor preseason outing