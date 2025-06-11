Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV sells L.A. home after trade from Rams
After signing a three-year, $28.5 million extension this offseason, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV will continue to call the Emerald City home for the forseeable future.
As a result, it's time to put his previous home behind him.
According to Realtor.com, Jones and his wife, Tyra, sold their five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Chatsworth, Calif. for $1.77 million on May 19. They took a slight loss on the home after purchasing it for $1.9 million in July, just one month before the Los Angeles Rams traded him to the Tennessee Titans, who then traded him again to the Seahawks two months later in October.
Prior to the trades, Jones and his wife were looking to settle down with their newborn son, Ernest Jones V, in the 3,954-square-foot home. He even mentioned how chaotic the trades made things in his personal life at his introductory press conference with the Seahawks.
"It's been a little whirlwind just trying to piece everything together, whatever team I'm on, making sure I'm ahead of the playbook and doing my job," Jones said. "So yeah, that's what it's been like for me. Just working constantly. We have a three-month-old son, so the whole time I'm just thinking about my son and my wife. Sitting on that plane, I don't want to put them through this again.
"So even though getting traded wasn't always on me, I'm ready to go play football so I can go out here and show not only the Seahawks but show that I am what I say I am."
The good news is, now that he has his extension, Jones and his family can finally settle down once more.
"I love to be in Seattle," Jones said. "My wife's happy. She's back into where there's a little city vibe, so she's happy. I'm good and I'm going to do whatever I can to be on this team for the long haul if that's where they see me and fitting in. From there, we work out everything else."
Jones impressed in his opening act with Seattle, recording 94 tackles in 10 games. Now, he'll look to keep the momentum going and prove the Seahawks made the right choice by extending him.
