All Seahawks

Seahawks free agent linebacker has 'star' potential

The Seattle Seahawks traded for their top linebacker in the middle of last season. Could they bring him back and establish him as a cornerstone of the defense?

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) is chased down by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) as he runs for a first down in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) is chased down by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) as he runs for a first down in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV has had a roller coaster of a year in the NFL.

His season started out with the Los Angeles Rams, who threatened to release him after training camp if they didn't find a trade for him. Luckily for them, they were able to deal Jones to the Tennessee Titans, who were in desperate need of linebacker help.

The Titans plummeted to the bottom of the league, prompting them to become sellers at the trade deadline, and that's when a deal to the Seahawks was consummated.

Now, Jones is a free agent, and Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox put him at No. 31 in his player rankings for this year's class.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) against the Arizona Cardinals.
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Linebacker Ernest Jones IV has been traded twice in the last calendar year, first from the Los Angeles Rams to the Tennessee Titans and then to the Seahawks. He's been productive at every stop, though, and he was a full-time starter since arriving in Seattle in October," Knox writes.

"At just 25, Jones has the potential to be a long-term star for a defense. Pro Football Focus ranked him 46th among all linebackers in run defense this past season."

After all of these trades, Jones may be ready to settle down with a team for the long haul, and the Seahawks are a prime candidate for that. Jones grew comfortable in his role throughout the season, and it showed down the stretch. He recorded 94 tackles in 10 games with the Seahawks this season.

Seattle could go in a fresh direction for its linebacker spot, but Jones is a sound option for the defense, especially if he is able to get a full offseason under his belt with the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) recovers a fumble.
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) recovers a fumble in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

NFL analyst sees plenty of needs for the Seattle Seahawks offensive line

Seahawks named among best NFL draft fits for Senior Bowl standout at QB

Seahawks GM reveals mindset on building offensive line

Seahawks star defensive lineman has 'one knock' ahead of free agency

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News