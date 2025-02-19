Seahawks free agent linebacker has 'star' potential
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV has had a roller coaster of a year in the NFL.
His season started out with the Los Angeles Rams, who threatened to release him after training camp if they didn't find a trade for him. Luckily for them, they were able to deal Jones to the Tennessee Titans, who were in desperate need of linebacker help.
The Titans plummeted to the bottom of the league, prompting them to become sellers at the trade deadline, and that's when a deal to the Seahawks was consummated.
Now, Jones is a free agent, and Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox put him at No. 31 in his player rankings for this year's class.
"Linebacker Ernest Jones IV has been traded twice in the last calendar year, first from the Los Angeles Rams to the Tennessee Titans and then to the Seahawks. He's been productive at every stop, though, and he was a full-time starter since arriving in Seattle in October," Knox writes.
"At just 25, Jones has the potential to be a long-term star for a defense. Pro Football Focus ranked him 46th among all linebackers in run defense this past season."
After all of these trades, Jones may be ready to settle down with a team for the long haul, and the Seahawks are a prime candidate for that. Jones grew comfortable in his role throughout the season, and it showed down the stretch. He recorded 94 tackles in 10 games with the Seahawks this season.
Seattle could go in a fresh direction for its linebacker spot, but Jones is a sound option for the defense, especially if he is able to get a full offseason under his belt with the Seahawks.
