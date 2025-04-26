Seahawks fans should be fired up after hearing this elite Jalen Milroe quote
The Seattle Seahawks made four selections during the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL draft. The last one they made on Friday night, however, was the one that got the most attention. At No. 92 overall, Seattle added Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. As of now, Milroe will be a developmental player behind Sam Darnold, but his leadership and work ethic could propel him into the starting lineup at some point.
Since being selected, there have been some great quotes about Milroe. That included legendary coach Nick Saban singing his praises. Still, the quote that should get Seattle fans fired up comes from Milroe himself.
RELATED: Jalen Milroe: Film room for athletic & erratic new Seattle Seahawks quarterback
During the pre-draft process, Milroe spoke with Hondo Carpenter of Las Vegas Raiders on SI. Carpenter recounted that meeting, detailing how serious Milroe is about improving as a player.
"One of the teams asked Jalen Milroe a series of questions about what he was really good at," Carpenter continued. "And then they said they asked him what he could get better at, and his answer was, 'How much time do you have?' And the guy goes, we're sitting there interviewing Jalen Milroe, and he's telling us all the areas that he's working on right now."
"To which this team said to him, 'Are you not concerned pointing out those things to us would concern us?' He basically said to them, I wasn't in the room, but basically said, 'You should be concerned with any guy that comes in this room, who hasn't played a down of NFL football and doesn't tell you that he has weaknesses or that he isn't working on them. Plus, it's an insult because that means he doesn't think you know how to watch film.'"
That's an excellent approach from Milroe, who comes off as incredibly self-aware. That doesn't guarantee he will develop into the next franchise quarterback, but if he doesn't, it won't be due to a lack of effort on his part.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks winners and losers after first 3 rounds of 2025 NFL draft
NFL exec offers savage assessment of new Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe
Former Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson arrested after 2025 NFL draft party
2025 NFL draft: Seahawks earn ‘B’ grade for drafting Alabama’s Jalen Milroe