Seattle Seahawks legend named top draft CB value of the millennium
The Seattle Seahawks were one of the most dominant teams in the mid-2010s, thanks to their incredible defense. Known as the "Legion of Boom," they were one of the most feared units in the league. With studs at all three levels, they made life miserable for opposing teams, but one of their biggest — and most vocal stars — was cornerback Richard Sherman.
Selected in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft, Sherman spent seven seasons with the Seahawks. During that span, he had 368 tackles, 99 pass defenses, and 32 interceptions. He even led the league with eight picks in 2013, which was the year they went on to win the Super Bowl.
Sherman went on to play four more years after leaving Seattle, but it was his time with the Seahawks that stands out as his best. It's also those years that NFL.com's Eric Edholm points to while naming Sherman the No. 1 NFL draft value of the millennium at cornerback. Edholm even said Sherman could go down as the greatest steal ever at the position.
"As a converted receiver with only two years of college cornerbacking under his belt, Sherman entered the league with suspicion -- but also with advantageous tools. His length, strength and ball skills all would help make Sherman a terrific member of the Seahawks' 'Legion of Boom' secondary that made two Super Bowls, winning one, and earned its chapter in league lore." — Edholm
Sherman was so overlooked that his own collegiate coach, Jim Harbaugh, didn't select him. Harbaugh had just taken the head coaching position with the San Francisco 49ers, but passed on his Stanford project in four rounds before watching their divisional rival take him at No. 154 overall.
