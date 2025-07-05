Seahawks' Lumen Field ranked as top-five most iconic NFL venue
The Seattle Seahawks have called Lumen Field home for over 20 years now, and it's gone by several names during that time. First it was simply Seahawks Stadium from 2002-04, then Qwest Field from 2004-11, then CenturyLink Field from 2011-20 and finally Lumen Field since 2020.
One thing that hasn't changed, however, is the stadium's iconicity. Not only do the seating decks and partial roof give Lumen Field a distinct look, but they also help amplify noise to a greater degree than almost any other NFL venue. It even held the Guiness World Record for the loudest stadium on Earth for a while, though it no longer holds this honor.
When ranking the NFL's most iconic venues, Fox Sports placed Lumen Field at No. 5, an excellent position for such a recent stadium.
"Lumen Field is unique for its grandstands," Fox Sports wrote. "It's built to maximize sound with 30-plus uninterrupted rows of bleachers behind one end zone that are designed to have sound echo off the other parts of the stadium. Seahawks fans are known as 'The 12s' for their undying and ear-piercing passion, which is maximized by the architecture of the stadium."
The only venues ranked ahead of Lumen Field are (from first to fourth) the Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field, the Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium and the Chicago Bears' Soldier Field. Three of those venues are the oldest in the NFL, and the one that isn't AT&T Stadium, was bankrolled by the richest team in the league.
Unfortunately, Seattle's once-formidable home-field advantage has fizzled out in recent years. The Seahawks were almost unbeatable at home during the peak of the Legion of Boom era, posting a 22-2 record at Lumen Field between 2012-14. Last season, though, the Seahawks posted a home record of just 3-6, their worst since 2008.
As they look to get back to playoff contention, Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks will definitely look to restore their home-field advantage this fall.
