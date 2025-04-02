Seahawks' Mike Macdonald ready to see ex-Cowboys 'disruptor' in action
While their offense now looks radically different than it did last season, the Seattle Seahawks' defense remains relatively similar to what it was last season. By re-signing key free agents such as linebacker Ernest Jones and defensive lineman Jarran Reed, the Seahawks showed that they believe in the group they have.
That said, there is one big addition on that side of the ball: DeMarcus Lawrence.
The Seahawks signed the long-time Dallas Cowboys pass rusher to a three-year, $32.5 million deal early in free agency. Lawrence has 61.5 sacks and four Pro Bowl selections across 11 NFL seasons, and while he is 32 and coming off an injury, he should still be a big addition to the pass rush.
One thing's for certain, head coach Mike Macdonald can't wait to see Lawrence don a Seahawks uniform.
"Really excited about him," Macdonald told reporters at the NFL Owners meeting. "I think he complements our room really well... Just a disruptor. He can play the way we want to play technique-wise, but also, this guy’s really, really smart."
The Seahawks already had a solid pass rush as they had 45 sacks last season, tied for the eighth-most in the league. Leonard Williams had an oustanding first full season in Seattle, racking up 11 sacks and earning his first Pro Bowl selection since 2015. Derick Hall, a 2023 second-round pick out of Auburn, also took a big step in his second season with eight sacks.
Macdonald is one of the brightest defensive minds in the game, and once he and his players grew more familiar with each other by the middle of the season, Seattle's defense began playing like one of the best in the league. With another star pass rusher in Lawrence, who also previously worked with defensive coordinator Aden Durde in Dallas, the defense has a chance to be pretty special this season.
