Seattle Seahawks offense ranked among 10 worst in NFL going into Week 2
The Seattle Seahawks revamped their entire offense over the offseason and came out in Week 1 with 13 points. Bringing in Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp, and Klint Kubiak over Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and Ryan Grubb didn't exactly age all that well, at least in the opener.
Maybe it was a vaunted defense on the other side that derailed them. Perhaps a new offense with new coaching always needed more time. Whatever the case, the dreadful outing has Seattle earning a bottom-10 rank from one analyst.
"The Seattle Seahawks’ offense was a solid group in 2024. That should still be the case this year with Sam Darnold under center. Stud receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the undisputed No. 1 and will be backed up by former Pro Bowler Cooper Kupp. While they may not be a dominant group, the Seattle offense can’t be slept on in 2025," Sportsnaut's Jason Burgos wrote.
Sadly, that didn't come out in Week 1 against the 49ers. "Darnold only threw for 150 yards, and the run game offered little in a 13-point performance on Sunday. The lone bright spot in the loss against San Francisco was JSN and the 124 receiving yards he tallied," Burgos said.
Darnold was always a little bit of a question mark since, to date, he had only ever thrived in Kevin O'Connell's offense with a good offensive line and Justin Jefferson catching passes. Through one week, he hasn't done anything to dispel the idea that he needs that to do well.
The run game was supposed to be great with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet, but it sputtered all day on Sunday. Cooper Kupp looked like a shell of himself. And even Smith-Njigba, who had 124 yards, lost a crucial fumble, too.
It was a disappointing opening week, warranting a frustrating spot for the offense in this ranking (they were 10th, so not quite as bad as they could be), but time will tell if it was a good 49ers defense or just a bad Seahawks offense that defined Week 1. Seattle will hope it is the former and that their offense can be good.
More Seahawks on SI stories
SI projects the Seattle Seahawks’ record for the 2025 NFL season
Dalton Risner visiting Seahawks: Would veteran guard be an upgrade?
NFL expert highlights ‘formidable’ new Seahawks offense taking shape
Resurfaced quote from GM John Schneider puts trade chatter to rest