Seahawks offense gets positive review after strong preseason
The Seattle Seahawks offense has a lot of question marks going into the season with so many new faces, including quarterback Sam Darnold.
While concerns may have risen, the offense looked strong during the preseason. CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan graded all 32 teams in the preseason and gave the Seahawks a "B."
"I was impressed with the small sample we saw from Sam Darnold and the first-team offense in Week 2 of the preseason," Sullivan wrote.
"The free agent signee completed all four of his passes for 34 yards while orchestrating a 10-play, 81-yard touchdown drive against the Chiefs. Zach Charbonnet was he most dynamic piece of that display as the running back totaled 45 yards and a touchdown on five carries. More importantly, the offensive line was superb."
The Seahawks have a pretty sound defense and are expected to remain good on that side of the ball, but the offense will ultimately determine how far the team goes in the season.
Their promising performance in the preseason has critics hopeful, but the offense will have to stay at a consistent level over the course of the season.
It won't be easy for Darnold and the Seahawks offense as they should undergo some growing pains throughout the season. However, if they can figure out ways to come away with victories, the Seahawks should be a contender for a playoff spot in the NFC.
The Seahawks begin the regular season at home when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.
