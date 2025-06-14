Seahawks predicted to pick 'terrifying' Utah OT prospect in 2026 NFL draft
After years of neglect, the Seattle Seahawks finally invested significant draft assets in their offensive line by selecting North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This marked the first time the Seahawks have selected an offensive lineman in the first round since they took Charles Cross in 2022, and the first time they've selected an interior offensive lineman in the first round since they took Germain Ifedi in 2016.
It's a nice start to fixing one of the league's worst offensive lines, but it's just that, a start. Realistically, this is still going to be one of the league's weaker units, even if Zabel helps significantly.
So, it's not out of the question that the Seahawks could draft another offensive lineman early on. Ethan Woodie of NFL Trade Rumors predicts they will go down that route, projecting them to select Utah's Spencer Fano at No. 13 overall in a 2026 mock draft.
"The best run-blocking tackle in this class, Fano puts on a weekly clinic," Woodie wrote. "He's exceptionally athletic and not only does he have the power to devastate opposing defenders, he's quick and fluid on the move. As a lead blocker, he's terrifying for linebackers and safeties in the hole, and he puts a lot of them on the ground.
"Though his technique lags behind, he has all the tools to be a great pass protector. If he takes a step forward in that department this year, he could push to be a top-five pick."
Fano started all 12 games for the Utes at right tackle last season, earning first-team All-Big 12 and AP second-team All-American honors. So if the Seahawks were to draft him, big if considering how much time there is between now and next year's draft, he could provide some much-needed stability at right tackle.
Of course, the Seahawks will have a much better idea of what their needs are after getting through this season.
