Seahawks' Riq Woolen linked to Pete Carroll's Raiders as potential trade target
As overused as this phrase is nowadays, the rise and fall of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen needs to be studied.
Back in 2022, Woolen - just a fifth-round rookie out of UTSA at the time - was one of the best surprises in the NFL, posting a league-high six interceptions and locking down opposing receivers. Since then, though, his career has been the epitome of a rollercoaster, and unfortunately this season has marked a low point on the ride thus far.
Woolen has been the weak link in the Seahawks' secondary this season as he's allowing a passer rating of 120.1 when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF also gives him a dreadful overall grade of 40.4, placing him at No. 154 out of 163 qualified cornerbacks.
Add in the fact that he's taken a ton of penalties, and it has just not been Woolen's year so far.
With each week that goes by, it seems more and more likely that Woolen's days in Seattle are numbered, especially after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported over the weekend that teams are monitoring him as a potential trade target prior to the deadline.
Where might he end up, though? Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently named an intriguing option: a move to the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite Woolen with former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. He also named the Miami Dolphins as another option, and that the Seahawks could expect a conditional fourth-round pick in return.
"While Woolen was stellar early in his career—he allowed an opposing passer rating of just 48.7 as a rookie in 2022—he hasn't seemed to be as good of a fit in Mike Macdonald's defense," Knox wrote. "Virtually every cornerback-needy team should have interest in Woolen if he is available. The Seahawks should expect a fairly strong return, even with him in a contract year."
The Raiders, who are 1-3 on the season and have lost their last three games, desperately need some help at cornerback. They're currently starting Kyu Blu Kelly and Eric Stokes on the outside (and the latter is currently dealing with an injury) and Darnay Holmes at nickel. That's easily one of the worst corner groups in the NFl, if not the worst.
If Woolen could return to old form under Carroll, then he would be a clear upgrade in the secondary. Meanwhile, the Seahawks could get a valuable mid-round pick to continue loading up with young players.
