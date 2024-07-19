Seattle Seahawks Rookie OL Selected In UFL Draft
Several players who signed with the Seattle Seahawks as undrafted free agents will be roster cuts in just over a month but, for one of them, another door has just opened.
Offensive tackle Garret Greenfield, an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State, was selected in the fourth round (No. 28 overall) of Wednesday's UFL college draft by the DC Defenders. He was the only player currently on Seattle's roster to be selected.
Being drafted into the UFL doesn't mean a player has to leave the NFL and join the team that selected them. That UFL team, however, will hold a player's exclusive rights until he either reports or the team gives up his rights. Essentially, teams ensure they have first dibs on a player should he decide to go to the UFL.
There's also an "NFL out" clause, which allows players who've signed a UFL contract to opt out if they get a call from an NFL team.
Greenfield's chances of making the 53-man roster seem very slim, but he could stick around on the practice squad. If he decides he likes his chances better in the UFL, he will be off to the nation's capital.
While Greenfield was the only current Seahawk taken in the draft, he wasn't the only player with ties to the team. Former San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent but was released shortly after, was selected in the first round (No. 5 overall) by the St. Louis Battlehawks.