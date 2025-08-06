Seattle Seahawks rookie pass-catcher's peers crowning him 'the steal of the draft'
Seattle Seahawks rookie fifth-round wide receiver Tory Horton is no longer on the roster bubble. If anything, he's pushing to be in the top-four pass-catchers on the team's roster when the season begins on Sept. 7.
Each week of training camp that passes seems to bring more praise for the former Colorado State standout, who would've likely been drafted higher if it weren't for a season-ending knee injury in his final college season.
With his draft position and performance so far in camp, Horton's rookie peers — particularly on the opposite side of the ball — are already calling him "the steal of the draft."
"I'm seeing the same thing you guys are," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Saturday when asked about Horton, per Seahawks.com senior reporter John Boyle. "A wise man, Steve Smith Sr., once said, 'Rookies need to make a play a day to make a name for themselves.' He's doing that. He's making multiple plays every day. So it is great for the Seahawks, great for him, and great competition in the receiver room. We are two weeks in, but let's keep it rolling."
Horton has been spending extensive time with the first-team offense and hasn't disappointed, according to The Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell. Whereas he was previously thought to be a strong depth option, it's now looking like Horton could have a major role in the offense from Week 1.
This potentially means fewer snaps for players like Jake Bobo and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Bobo has been a fan-favorite since he went undrafted out of UCLA in 2023 and Valdes-Scantling was a cheap veteran signing this offseason to bolster a revamped wide receiver room following the departures of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
The increased role for Horton has particularly cost Valdes-Scantling his time with the first-team offense, according to Bell. Macdonald acknowledged the competition going on between the two receivers and where Valdes-Scantling's head is at.
"Well, he knows he’s in a battle. And I think he respects Tory, what he’s doing," Macdonald said of Valdes-Scantling on Tuesday, per Bell. "And he’s had a great attitude. He’s had a tremendous attitude."
But if cornerback Riq Woolen's chants of "Jerry Rice Jr.! Jerry Rice Jr.!" during Horton's Monday press conference hold any weight, the Seahawks will have no choice but to give the rising receiver regular season snaps.
Spending money on veterans for pass-catcher insurance was necessary this offseason with the uncertainty around that position group. If rookies step up in their place, however, that's a plus for the Seahawks. Horton is just 22 years old and could have a long career in a Seattle uniform.
