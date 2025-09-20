Seahawks QB Sam Darnold praises Cooper Kupp's outstanding work ethic
When the Seattle Seahawks signed wide receiver Cooper Kupp this offseason, they knew they'd likely be getting a good amount of production on the field. Sure, Kupp may not be what he was when he won Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP back in 2021, but he is still a nice complementary option alongside rising superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
However, Kupp's impact off the field might've been even more of a selling point than his on-field production. His work ethic in particular has always been outstanding, and the Seahawks fully expected it to rub off on the rest of the roster.
So far, it seems that expectation has been accurate. Sam Darnold, another new addition this offseason, noted how Kupp has been involved in quarterback meetings to understand the offense as much as possible.
"He's always in the QB room," Darnold said, per the Seahawks' website. "Very early in the morning, very late as well. He just loves football and that's what you want out of everybody on the team."
Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak also echoed a similar sentiment.
"He's one of the best teammates I've ever been around," Kubiak said. "He's a leader, and it's no BS, like Sam said, he's in there as long as the QBs are. He's got great questions, he's always pushing our offense forward and pushing the coaches as well."
Cooper Kupp's hard work paying off
Following a very quiet Seahawks debut in Week 1, Kupp had a much better showing in Week 2's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching seven passes on nine targets for 90 yards. Five of those catches resulted in a first down, with two of them coming on third down.
Darnold attributed Kupp's strong showing to his strong preparation, at least in part.
"He just understands coverage so well," Darnold said. "He understands defenses. He understands what we're trying to do as an offense. I think that's the easiest way to say it, he's just very knowledgeable about defenses and certain leverages that guys are in and where the voids are in the zones."
Kupp has unfortunately dealt with numerous injuries throughout the years, but even if his body has taken a beating, his mind is as sharp as ever.
