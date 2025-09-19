Seattle Seahawks' secondary injuries named biggest problem going into Week 3
The Seattle Seahawks have a really dominant defense, led by elite pass rushing and really strong coverage play. It's a winning combination, but it is likely to take another hit this week as the injuries in the secondary continue to pile up.
Fortunately, the Seahawks are hosting the lowly New Orleans Saints, so Spencer Rattler and company aren't a huge concern for this secondary. However, it's still something this team desperately needs to see turn around if they want to continue their success against actual good NFL teams.
Insider says secondary injuries might plague Seahawks this week
Last week, Devon Witherspoon was out. Normally, that'd be a huge problem, but Josh Jobe has stepped up in a big way, morphing into one of the best cornerbacks in the entire sport. Sadly, he might be on his own this week.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon wrote, "A knee injury could keep cornerback Devon Witherspoon out for the second week in a row when Seattle hosts the Saints on Sunday, while safeties Julian Love (hamstring) and Nick Emmanwori (ankle) have also been out of practice."
The defense has been a huge "asset" so far for the Seahawks, giving up 17 points per game. They've also managed to secure some big takeaways and are allowing just 7.9 passing yards per attempt. That just isn't as sustainable without their best defenders.
Gagnon concluded, "There are signs of potential cracks, but they at least shouldn't be too challenged by the Saints in Week 3. They'll hope to be a lot healthier back there by the time they travel to Arizona in Week 4."
Fortunately, this is a game that Seattle can afford to be without some players, but if Love, Emmanwori, and Witherspoon all sit this weekend, it could make a very winnable game a whole lot more dicey.
As Gagnon said, they will need to recover by the time they visit Arizona in Week 4 during a huge early-season divisional matchup. Fortunately, this is the perfect sort of game to come right before that matchup so some players who are out can continue to heal.
