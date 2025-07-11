Seahawks superstar goes second overall in 2015 redraft
Many would argue that the Seattle Seahawks don't have any true superstars on their roster, and by the strictest definition of term, they might just be right. If there's one player that comes the closest to earning that moniker, however, it might just be defensive end Leonard Williams.
Williams, 31, is aging like fine wine. In 2024, his first full season with the Seahawks, Williams posted a team-high 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, the former also being a career-high, to earn his first Pro Bowl selection in his 10th NFL season. He also had a 92-yard pick-six against the New York Jets that will always be a core piece of his highlight reel.
The Bakersfield, Calif., native has quietly been one of the league's better pass rushers for a while now, and it's a shame that he doesn't get the recognition he deserves.
Pro Football Focus is trying its best to amend that, having Williams go No. 2 overall to the Tennessee Titans in a 2015 redraft. He originally went to the Jets at No. 6 overall.
"Williams entered the league as one of the most talented players in the 2015 draft class and has developed into one of its most productive," PFF wrote. "He has earned at least a 70.0 PFF grade and recorded 40-plus pressures in every season of his 10-year career. Remarkably, he appears to be improving with age, as he posted a career-high 87.1 PFF grade in 2024, fourth among all qualified defensive tackles."
Williams is the only current Seahawk to go in the first round of this re-draft, but a few former standouts made appearances as well. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who spent the past 10 years in Seattle but was released earlier this offseason, goes at No. 7 overall to the Chicago Bears.
"At the time, Kevin White was viewed as the next Julio Jones-type receiver, boasting a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. But injuries early in his career dashed hopes of that level of production. Meanwhile, Tyler Lockett, a third-round pick, has built one of the most consistent and productive careers in the league. From 2018 to 2023, he earned single-season receiving grades above 77.0 each year. Even dating back to his rookie season, he has never seen fewer than 68 targets in a season."
Safety Quandre Diggs and guard Laken Tomlinson, both former Seahawks as well, went at No. 30 to the Green Bay Packers and No. 31 to the New Orleans Saints, respectively.
