All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks welcomed back estranged franchise legend for 50-year celebration

The Seattle Seahawks appear to be patching up their relationship with a core member of the Legion of Boom.

Jon Alfano

Sep 9, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) returns a interception in the first quarter at against the Denver Broncos Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) returns a interception in the first quarter at against the Denver Broncos Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks' 50th season is not only a time for celebration, but apparently, a time for reconciliation.

On Friday, the Seahawks welcomed a host of legends back for a ceremony honoring the top 50 players in franchise history, as the team revealed earlier this year. There was a surprising face among the returning players, though: former star safety Earl Thomas.

Thomas is more than worthy of being among the Seahawks' legends, as he was a core member of the Legion of Boom, earned six Pro Bowl selections in nine seasons with Seattle and helped the team win its first Super Bowl in 2013.

However, Thomas has been a controversial figure since his messy departure after the 2018 season. The most infamous incident came in his final game as a Seahawk against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 30, 2018, when he gave a middle finger to Pete Carroll on the sideline while being carted off with a season-ending injury.

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas
Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas gestures towards his bench after breaking his lower left leg against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Seahawks Vs Cardinals 2018 / Rob Schumacher/azcentral sports

Thomas gave his perspective on the incident during an interview earlier this year.

"Coach Carroll just told me that we was thinking about getting me a new, new contract... This would have been my third one, but I ended up getting hurt the next game," Thomas told Chris Egan of KING 5. "So I was just pissed that I missed, missed camp. They didn't try to give me a deal, knowing I'm the best player of defense. They didn't try to give me a deal. They made me wait it out. Then I get injured. It sucked, so I was just like. You knew I was pissed. I hate being an introvert. It just makes a bad light around everybody around me because I'm pissed off."

That may have been the most infamous incident, but behind the scenes there, was much more turmoil. The Athletic reported in 2021 that Thomas had developed a reputation for being "uncoachable" and that he had started putting out feelers to other teams after Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor suffered major injuries in 2017. The following year, he reportedly refused to practice on a regular basis before his own major injury.

Since then, he hasn't been around for many of the Seahawks' alumni events, and it's not hard to see why.

Carroll also shared his own perspective on his strained relationship with Thomas on "Da Get Got" podcast with Marshawn Lynch and Michael Robinson earlier this year.

"I kind of keep track of everybody as best I can, and for those guys just to be available, if they’ve got questions, they’ve got thoughts, they’ve got whatevers, you know...and when we go through this thing together, there’s a connection that’s made," Carroll said. "It doesn’t fall away. It doesn’t go apart unless you’re talking to Earl or something like that, you know. I still love Earl....He doesn’t love me."

There may still be a way to go before the Seahawks and Thomas can fully repair their relationship, but it seems like they're taking steps toward doing so.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Blockbuster trade proposal would solve Seahawks’ issues at cornerback

Seahawks-Buccaneers could be NFL’s greatest uniform matchup of all time

NFL analyst predicts surprising trade value for Seahawks CB Riq Woolen

Seahawks defense dominating ESPN advanced stats at line of scrimmage

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Jon is a lead writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI and contributes to other sites around the network as well. The Tampa native previously worked with sites such as ClutchPoints and GiveMeSport and earned his journalism degree at the University of Central Florida.

Home/Seahawks News