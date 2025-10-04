Seahawks great Doug Baldwin shares bold take on Jaxon Smith-Njigba
The Seattle Seahawks are off to an impressive 3-1 start and have answered a lot of questions through four games. Throughout the offseason, there were claims that they downgraded at quarterback, going from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold. They also rolled the dice by trading DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Through four games, Darnold has been exactly what they've needed him to be. As for the wide receiver position, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has proven capable of handling the WR1 duties. Entering Week 5, he has 26 receptions for 402 yards and a touchdown.
RELATED: Analyst: 'a lot' to excite Seahawks fans, but one big weakness remains
His performance has drawn praise, but his biggest supporter might be Seahawks legend Doug Baldwin. The Super Bowl champion wideout said he believes Smith-Njigba can be the best wide receiver in franchise history, as long as he can consistently perform as he has to kick off this season.
"I like JSN a lot. As a player, you can see that he knows the game, you know. He knows the nuance and the subtleties of the game. He's already there. Now it's just the consistency. How many times can you do it?" - Baldwin
Seattle faces a tough test this weekend as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also come into the game at 3-1. Their high-powered passing attack, led by Baker Mayfield and Smith-Njigba's former teammate Emeka Egbuka, could lead to a fast-paced game.
The Seahawks will need Smith-Njigba to live up to Baldwin's praise in this one to improve to 4-1.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Blockbuster trade proposal would solve Seahawks’ issues at cornerback
Seahawks-Buccaneers could be NFL’s greatest uniform matchup of all time
NFL analyst predicts surprising trade value for Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
Seahawks defense dominating ESPN advanced stats at line of scrimmage