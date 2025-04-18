Seahawks won't rule out drafting QB after Drew Lock reunion
With one week to go until the NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks now have four quarterbacks on their roster: Sam Darnold, the newly-signed Drew Lock, Sam Howell and Jarren Hall.
Four quarterbacks is already a lot, and more than the vast majority of their teams carry on their roster during the season. However, it seems they may not even be done overhauling the position.
During an appearance on Seattle Sports radio, Seahawks general manager John Schneider revealed that the addition - or more accurately, re-addition - of Lock "doesn't preclude" the team from taking a quarterback in the draft.
Of course, it makes complete sense for Schneider to say this publicly as to not show his hand too early. After all, what good would revealing the Seahawks do/don't plan to draft a quarterback even do? It'd only put him and his team at a tactical disadvantage.
If he does actually mean what he says, though, then it's still a logical decision.
Even before the Seahawks traded away Geno Smith and signed Darnold to replace him, the idea of them drafting a young quarterback to develop for a year or two has been a popular one. They don't hav a clear long-term solution at the position, so taking a flier on a player who could potentially become one seems like a sensible move.
The Seahawks most likely won't take a quarterback in the first round, as they have far more pressing needs to address. They could look to take one on Day 2, though, with players such as Louisville's Tyler Shough, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Ohio State's Will Howard being possible targets. Day 3 should have some intriguing prospects as well, though obviously not as many.
No matter who they're eyeing, the Seahawks could very well calll a quarterback's name next week.
