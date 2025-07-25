Talented but inconsistent Seahawks star among NFL players with most to gain in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks have done well selecting lengthy cornerbacks in the fifth round of the NFL draft. Their biggest success story is Richard Sherman, a converted wide receiver from Stanford. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sherman developed into one of the league's premier cornerbacks, while leading the Legion of Boom to years of dominance.
In 2022, the Seahawks thought they found their next Sherman when Riq Woolen had a breakout campaign. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder from UTSA was dominant with six interceptions as a rookie, which led the league. He was third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, and appeared set to lead their defense back to new heights.
RELATED: Seahawks insider confirms fifth-round rookie leads depth chart at key position
Since then, however, he's been inconsistent and has found himself benched multiple times. ESPN's Bill Barnwell says Woolen now enters 2025 with a lot to prove, especially since no one knows which version will show up this year.
"Or will it be the guy who has been confusingly underwhelming since? Woolen's numbers in coverage are good, but coaches have seemingly been frustrated with his tackling and inconsistency. Since returning from a knee injury in 2023, he has been benched at different times in each of the past two seasons, most recently in December for undisclosed disciplinary reasons." — Barnwell, ESPN
Entering his fourth season in the league, Woolen is slated for free agency in 2026. That puts added pressure on him as he seeks a new contract, whether that be from Seattle or elsewhere. Returning to his rookie form could help Woolen secure a lucrative contract, but continued inconsistency might significantly reduce interest.
