All Seahawks

Talented but inconsistent Seahawks star among NFL players with most to gain in 2025

Once seen as a budding star in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks' fifth-round pick from 2022 now has a lot to prove.

Randy Gurzi

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks have done well selecting lengthy cornerbacks in the fifth round of the NFL draft. Their biggest success story is Richard Sherman, a converted wide receiver from Stanford. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sherman developed into one of the league's premier cornerbacks, while leading the Legion of Boom to years of dominance.

In 2022, the Seahawks thought they found their next Sherman when Riq Woolen had a breakout campaign. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder from UTSA was dominant with six interceptions as a rookie, which led the league. He was third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, and appeared set to lead their defense back to new heights.

RELATED: Seahawks insider confirms fifth-round rookie leads depth chart at key position

Since then, however, he's been inconsistent and has found himself benched multiple times. ESPN's Bill Barnwell says Woolen now enters 2025 with a lot to prove, especially since no one knows which version will show up this year.

"Or will it be the guy who has been confusingly underwhelming since? Woolen's numbers in coverage are good, but coaches have seemingly been frustrated with his tackling and inconsistency. Since returning from a knee injury in 2023, he has been benched at different times in each of the past two seasons, most recently in December for undisclosed disciplinary reasons." — Barnwell, ESPN

Entering his fourth season in the league, Woolen is slated for free agency in 2026. That puts added pressure on him as he seeks a new contract, whether that be from Seattle or elsewhere. Returning to his rookie form could help Woolen secure a lucrative contract, but continued inconsistency might significantly reduce interest.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen celebrates making an interception against the Los Angeles Rams.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen celebrates making an interception against the Los Angeles Rams. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks offense ‘excited about the plan’ under new OC Klint Kubiak

Mike Macdonald sounds off on Seahawks’ release of tight end Noah Fant

Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner joins WNBA ownership group

Giants make big decision on ex-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Seahawks News