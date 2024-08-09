Three Statistical Goals for the Seattle Seahawks Offense in 2024
New head coach Mike Macdonald brought in offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to spice things up with the Seattle Seahawks offense. His task is to take Geno Smith and company to a new level. Last year, Seattle ranked 17th in points and 21st in total offense. In 2022, Geno's first year as the main signal caller, they ranked ninth and 13th respectively.
What do the Seahawks need to do to get back to those levels or even better? Obviously, offense is about scoring points. Certainly, there are key stats that can help you get there. Let's explore three statistical goals the Seahawks offense should strive for to signify vast improvement.
4.4 Yards Per Carry
Yards per carry is a good measuring stick for how efficient your team is in running the football. This tells more of a story than total rushing yards, since the amount of carries for each team varies. This paints a better picture of how effective your run blocking schemes are and how successful your gameplan is on the ground. Last season, the Seahawks averaged 4.1 yards per carry. That doesn't seem like a huge difference on the surface. However, that was the difference between 16th in the NFL and seventh.
An extra three-tenths of a yards each carry means an extra yard per three carries, which could mean the difference between 3rd and 1 and a first down. Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet make up one of the better running back duos in the NFL, combining for 1,367 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. For Seattle to achieve their team goals, one of the key factors is getting the running game going again.
They need to average more each time they touch the football. In 2022, the Seahawks averaged 4.8 yards per carry. Getting closer to that number after last year's struggles would be a big accomplishment. However, it's not just up to the running backs. The offensive line has to be better in the run game. Charles Cross graded at 58.3 in run blocking, per Pro Football Focus, last season. The offseason additions should improve this aspect.
Average 2:45 per drive
This might seem like a weird stat. But time of possession is a good indicator of how well a team is sustaining drives. That includes converting on third downs and driving down the field for points more often than not. Last season, they averaged two minutes and 34 seconds per drive, which ranked 25th in the NFL. In 2022, they averaged 2:38, which was 24th. Averaging at least 2:45 per drive would put the Seahawks right around average for the league. Even being average in time of possession would be a big improvement.
Sustaining drives not only helps your offense stay in rhythm, but it prevents the defense from getting fatigured and worn down. Also, it's a sign that the team can put away games late if they have a lead. The Seahawks must be better avoiding three-and-outs. That will allow them to keep games close later into games, giving their playmakers a chance to win the game with Geno Smith at the helm.
55% success in the Red Zone
55 percent in converting red zone trips into touchdowns last season would've ranked 16th, which is average. The Seahawks improving to average in the red zone would be a big development. They converted red zone trips at a 48.1 percent clip last season and 47.3 in 2022, both of which ranked 25th or worse.
There must be an emphasis on red zone situations early in camp and the regular season in Seattle. Ryan Grubb needs to scheme ways to get players like Noah Fant (zero touchdowns in 2023) the ball near the endzone. The offensive line needs to do its part as well, plowing gaps in the run game and protecting Geno Smith long enough for him to find pass-catchers near or in the end zone.
It could come down to Grubb simply scheming to get the best players on his offense the ball in key situations.
None of these goals are especially lofty. All three would rank them near average in the NFL. However, these are also three categories in which the Seahawks have been very poor since Geno Smith took over in 2022. Reaching these three goals should consequentially improve the offense in other areas. This unit is talented with plenty of weapons all over the field. It's time the stats tell that story again.