Tyler Lockett, Seahawks reunion is now a possibility
Tyler Lockett, one of the greatest Seattle Seahawks receivers of all time, is now a free agent. A reunion between the two sides could happen at some point this season.
Lockett requested and was granted his release from the Tennessee Titans on Monday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. He signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Tennessee this offseason after the Seahawks released him in March.
With a 10-season history in Seattle, Lockett may try to return to a competitive Seahawks team in some capacity. The Seahawks don't need wide receiver depth, but it would give Lockett a chance to retire with the franchise that drafted him.
In seven games with the Titans, Lockett caught 10 passes for 70 yards. He's played just 45% of the team's snaps so far this season as Tennessee dropped to 1-6 this past week after a 31-13 loss to the New England Patriots
Lockett is tied with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the most catches in a season in Seahawks history (100). He is also second all-time in catches (661), receiving yards (8,594) and touchdown catches (61) behind only Steven Largent. He was a three-time All-Pro and is a definitive Seattle legend.
His exit, overall, may not have been the best, as it seems the two sides weren't able to agree on a re-structured contract. Lockett, now 33, would've also had to cede his role after posting at least 600 receiving yards in seven straight seasons.
That paved the way for Smith-Njigba to take over this season on a record pace, but Lockett wasn't producing on one of the most wide receiver-needy teams in the league. He may be willing to come back in almost a player-coach role for the team with a chance to contribute on the field.
The Seahawks face the Texans in a late-night Monday showdown at 7 p.m. PT on Oct. 20.
