Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Does UDFA rusher have a chance to crack RB lineup?
The Seattle Seahawks begin training camp on Wednesday, July 23, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team during camp.
This season, the Seahawks have 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. Before camp begins, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in early September. After spending six college seasons with two different teams, UDFA running back Jacardia Wright will try and break into a deep running back lineup with the Seahawks.
Path to the NFL
Originally a three-star recruit by 247Sports out of St. Theresa High School in Decatur, Illinois, Wright joined Kansas State as part of the 2019 recruiting class. Over three seasons with the Wildcats, Wright appeared in 17 games but produced sparingly on offense. Wright finished his Kansas State career with 41 carries for 195 yards and one touchdown before transferring to Missouri State ahead of the 2022 season.
Wright had far more opportunities with the Bears, rushing for at least 696 yards in each of his three seasons at Missouri State. His final season in 2024 was his best, carrying the ball 182 times for 824 yards and 14 touchdowns while also catching 35 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns. Wright finished his three-season career with the Bears totaling 560 touches for 3,075 scrimmage yards and 33 touchdowns, but still wasn't on any NFL draft boards. He was a two-time All-MVFC Second Team selection in 2023 and 2024.
The Seahawks signed Wright in the first round of UDFA signings on May 2, making him the only undrafted rookie running back on the team heading into training camp.
Outlook
Seattle's running back room might be the deepest position on the team, especially since they added former Oregon State and Miami rusher Damien Martinez in the seventh round of the draft. The Seahawks now have six running backs on the 90-man roster and are likely to only keep three at the most with a fullback joining the fray under offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
Unless Kenneth Walker III is traded (which seems unlikely), he and Zach Charbonnet absorb two of those spots. Kenny McIntosh, George Holani, Martinez and Wright will battle for that third spot, with one more likely to be kept on the practice squad. As it stands now, Wright is on the outside looking in. McIntosh was the third running back last season, while Holani was the practice squad addition. It wouldn't be surprising to see that same group be brought back on the 2025 roster.
Wright will have to show he's more valuable than Martinez, even though the team spent draft capital on him. He will need to have an exceptional camp and preseason to stick around with the Seahawks, even as a practice squad member.
Previous Seahawks Rookie Roundup profiles
EDGE Connor O'Toole | WR Montorie Foster Jr. | TE Marshall Lang | LB D'Eryk Jackson | WR Tyrone Broden | OL Amari Kight | RB Damien Martinez | EDGE Jared Ivey
